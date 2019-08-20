Kikuchi will have his next start skipped for rest purposes, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Kikuchi has been a workhorse for Seattle so far this season, posting a 5.19 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with a 103:43 K:BB over 135.1 innings, so the Mariners will give him a breather. Justus Sheffield will start in Kikuchi's place Friday night against Toronto.