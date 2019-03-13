Kikuchi will throw 4-5 innings an intrasquad game Wednesday after his scheduled final Cactus League start was rained out Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw is slated to work up to between 75 and 85 pitches in his final tune-up prior to taking the hill for the Mariners' second game of the season in his native Japan. Kikuchi has gotten nine innings of work in across three starts thus far this spring, generating a 2-1 record and 4.00 ERA.