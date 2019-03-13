Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: To throw in intrasquad game
Kikuchi will throw 4-5 innings an intrasquad game Wednesday after his scheduled final Cactus League start was rained out Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw is slated to work up to between 75 and 85 pitches in his final tune-up prior to taking the hill for the Mariners' second game of the season in his native Japan. Kikuchi has gotten nine innings of work in across three starts thus far this spring, generating a 2-1 record and 4.00 ERA.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Pitching second in rotation•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Works up to four innings Thursday•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Three strikeouts in spring loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Makes spring debut•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Will have innings limited•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Deal worth up to $109 million•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...
-
Breakouts: Three picks to consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings, and Scott White give some of their favorite breakout picks for...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...