Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision Saturday against Cleveland despite tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while fanning six.

Kikuchi was in line to get the win Saturday until Rafael Montero blew the save in the bottom of the ninth, but that shouldn't hide the fact that the left-hander delivered one of his best performances of the season despite the fact he dealt with a knee problem throughout the week. The Japanese hurler has given up two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, and he's scheduled to take the mound next week at home against the Rays.