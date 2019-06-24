Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Turns in eventful quality start
Kikuchi (4-5) allowed three runs on five hits and five walks across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Orioles. He struck out three.
Kikuchi uncharacteristically failed to throw strikes for much of the day as he set a new career high in walks. He allowed runs in the first, second and sixth innings while battling to mitigate further damage. On a positive note, Kikuchi turned in a quality start and earned his first win in over a month, but he didn't look overly convincing in light of his recent struggles. He will face a difficult matchup in his next start on the road against Houston.
