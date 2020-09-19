Kikuchi (2-4) was charged with the loss against the Padres on Friday after surrendering five runs on four hits and six walks while striking out three across four innings.

Kikuchi struggled with command in this one, issuing a season-high six walks. The 29-year-old allowed the first run to score on a wild pitch in the third inning, then fell victim to a three-run blast off the bat of Manny Machado in the fourth. It was Kikuchi's second shortest performance of the season, outlasting only his first start of the year against the Astros when he was lifted after 3.2 innings. The southpaw will carry a 5.95 ERA and 1.19 WHIP into a Friday contest at Oakland.