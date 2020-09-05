Kikuchi (2-2) picked up the win Friday after holding the Rangers to one run on two hits while striking out seven across six innings.

Coming off a seven-day layoff, Kikuchi appeared to be well-rested as he blanked the Rangers until the fifth inning, when he gave up a solo home run to Jose Trevino. That would be the only run of the night for the southpaw, who was facing the Rangers for the first time this season. Kikuchi improves to 2-2 on the year while raising his ERA to 5.29 and WHIP to 1.19. He'll take the mound next for a road matchup at Arizona on Friday.