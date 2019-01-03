Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Will have innings limited

Kikuchi will have his innings limited in his first year with the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as Kikuchi will be adjusting to a new schedule where he'll pitch more frequently -- he started every six or seven days in Japan. The Mariners still want Kikuchi to make 30-plus starts in 2019, but every fifth start will be an abbreviated outing for the 27-year-old southpaw. Kikuchi went 14-4 with a 3.08 ERA, 8.4 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 in Japan in 2018.

