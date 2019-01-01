Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Will head to Seattle

Kikuchi agreed to a deal with the Mariners on Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports it's a guaranteed four-year deal.

Kikuchi is widely regarded as the top international arm this offseason but only projects to be a mid-rotation pitcher during the 2019 season. He comes into the league at 27 years old from the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball.