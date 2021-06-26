Kikuchi (5-3) allowed a run on two hits and four walks while striking out six in 5.2 innings to earn the win over the White Sox on Friday.

While the four walks matched a season high, Kikuchi benefited from Seattle's defense turning two double plays while he was on the mound. The southpaw has won four straight decisions, and he's allowed one or fewer runs in each of his last three outings. He's pitched to a 3.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 87:30 K:BB across 86.1 innings this year. The 30-year-old lines up to face Toronto next week.