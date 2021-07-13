Kikuchi is no longer on the American League's active roster for the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Larry Stone of the Seattle Times reports.
Kikuchi was officially activated off the COVID-19 IL on Monday, but the left-hander won't pitch in the All-Star Game due to being unable to throw during the previous two days. Kikuchi figures to take the ball at some point over the weekend against the Angels.
