Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Workload reduction possible
Kikuchi could see his innings limited down the stretch if the Mariners opt to expand their starting rotation to six pitchers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "It's just a different schedule here than Japan, having to pitch more frequently and maybe a little more stressful innings," Servais said. "We have to be patient with this. We said from Day 1 it's a developmental year for him. There have been some good signs and some outings that haven't been as good. He will learn from it."
The team had planned to be particularly watchful of Kikuchi's innings in his first season stateside, and a plan to limit him to just a one-inning start approximately once a month had even been initially put in place to help in that regard. However, manager Scott Servais has ultimately only deployed it twice, and the Japanese southpaw is on pace for approximately 169 frames, which was more or less his target range. Prospects Justus Sheffield and Justin Dunn are two possibilities for a sixth starter role if it is indeed implemented.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shelled by Astros Friday•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Solid in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Allows seven runs in loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Lasts four innings in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Unlucky in loss•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Remains on track for next start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...