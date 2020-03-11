Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Works on changeup in sim game
Kikuchi continued to successfully incorporate a changeup during a four-inning simulated game Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Kikuchi struck out half of the 14 batters he faced during the outing and elevated his fastball more in the zone, something he's been focused on doing more consistently this offseason and spring. The development of the changeup has also been a priority for the right-hander, as it would be a fourth pitch to go along with his four-seam fastball, curveball and the mid-to-high 80s slider he most frequently used as his "out" pitch last season. Kikuchi's focus on refining the change, which he threw only 7.6 percent of the time last season, is starting to pay dividends. "It's getting better," said Austin Nola, who caught Kikuchi on Tuesday. "We're going to use it and keep trying it. I think it's a good feel pitch for him. Something that he can get his feel for and get his extension out front."
