Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Yields three runs in loss
Kikuchi (0-1) allowed three runs on three walks and five hits in six innings while taking the loss against Cleveland on Monday. He struck out five batters and gave up a home run.
Kikuchi has struggled so far in his first MLB season but he had just three walks in 21.2 innings before Monday's outing. He allowed three hits and a walk in the first inning alone and eventually gave up a long ball to Jose Ramirez in the third. Still looking for his first win, he'll see the Angels on Saturday.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Good to go for start•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Experiences calf cramps•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Knocked around by White Sox•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Start bumped by one day•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Staying with team in bereavement•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Pitches well in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...