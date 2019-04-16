Kikuchi (0-1) allowed three runs on three walks and five hits in six innings while taking the loss against Cleveland on Monday. He struck out five batters and gave up a home run.

Kikuchi has struggled so far in his first MLB season but he had just three walks in 21.2 innings before Monday's outing. He allowed three hits and a walk in the first inning alone and eventually gave up a long ball to Jose Ramirez in the third. Still looking for his first win, he'll see the Angels on Saturday.