Grotz has been cleared to join the Mariners' summer camp workouts, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports

Grotz had previously been one of five Mariners that hadn't been seen at workouts prior to Monday, but his return, along with those of Mallex Smith, Dylan Moore and Joe Hudson, leaves Yoshihisa Hirano as the only still-missing player. Grotz had been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma back on March 20, but the 27-year-old will try to secure an Opening Day roster spot over the remaining workouts ahead of the regular season. Grotz made his big-league debut last season, posting a 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and one hold across 17.1 innings.