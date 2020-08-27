The Mariners recalled Grotz from their alternate training site Thursday.
Grotz has previously made four appearances out of the Seattle bullpen, covering three and two innings in his most recent two outings. His ability to provide length in relief could prove useful Thursday, as the Mariners will be playing a doubleheader against the Padres. Taijuan Walker had been scheduled to start the first game of the twin bill before being traded to the Blue Jays earlier in the day, so Grotz seems likely to see use in that contest in what could be a bullpen game.