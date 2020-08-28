site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-zac-grotz-optioned-down-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Zac Grotz: Optioned down Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Grotz was optioned to the Mariners alternate site Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
He was only up with the big club for a day before being sent down and he did not pitch in a game during this brief cup of coffee. Grotz has given up eight earned runs in six innings this year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read