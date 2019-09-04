Grotz was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander spent time with the Mariners during August, generating an impressive 3.12 ERA across 8.2 innings over six relief appearances. Grotz was sent back down to the minors and logged two outings with the Rainiers during which he allowed two hits and a walk across three scoreless frames. Grotz will give manager Scott Servais yet another bullpen option for the balance of the regular season and will have a chance to build some momentum toward competing for a relief role in spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories