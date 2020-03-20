Play

Grotz was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Grotz made his big-league debut in 2019 and had a 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB over 17.1 innings, but he's set to begin the 2020 season -- whenever that may be -- at Triple-A. The 27-year-old allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over five innings prior to the suspension of spring training.

