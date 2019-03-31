Rosscup is one of the candidates for save opportunities during Hunter Strickland's (lat) absence, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old southpaw was one of several names rattled off by manager Scott Servais on Saturday when the Mariners skipper was asked about possible ninth-inning replacements during Strickland's time on the injured list. Rosscup has yet to record a save during a five-season major-league career, but he would give Servais a left-handed option in the ninth inning. He's already been busy in the new season, logging two innings across three appearances.