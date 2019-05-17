Rosscup was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.

Rosscup has posted a 3.21 ERA with 20 punchouts over 14 innings this season, but he'll head to the waiver wire after getting booted from the 40-man roster. Seattle also optioned Erik Swanson to Triple-A Tacoma, while Matt Festa was recalled and Ryan Garton's contract was purchased from the Rainiers.

More News
Our Latest Stories