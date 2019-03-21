Rosscup (1-0) fired a scoreless 11th inning in an extra-innings win over the Athletics on Thursday, allowing a hit and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

The 30-year-old southpaw had an eventful frame to say the least, opening the inning by recording a pair of whiffs before surrendering a Marcus Semien single and walking both Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty. However, Rosscup then came up huge by mowing down the dangerous Khris Davis on three pitches to snuff out the threat. Rosscup endured an injury-plagued 2018 with the Dodgers, but he's aptly capable of missing plenty of bats as evidenced by his 87 career strikeouts over just 66.1 innings.