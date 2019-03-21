Mariners' Zac Rosscup: Grabs win in extras
Rosscup (1-0) fired a scoreless 11th inning in an extra-innings win over the Athletics on Thursday, allowing a hit and two walks while recording three strikeouts.
The 30-year-old southpaw had an eventful frame to say the least, opening the inning by recording a pair of whiffs before surrendering a Marcus Semien single and walking both Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty. However, Rosscup then came up huge by mowing down the dangerous Khris Davis on three pitches to snuff out the threat. Rosscup endured an injury-plagued 2018 with the Dodgers, but he's aptly capable of missing plenty of bats as evidenced by his 87 career strikeouts over just 66.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...