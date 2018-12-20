Rosscup signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Rosscup was limited to just 17 appearances with the Dodgers in 2018 due to finger and calf injuries that resulted in a trio of trips to the disabled list. When healthy, the 30-year-old posted a 4.76 ERA and 20:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings of work. The southpaw has fared better against same-handed hitters throughout his career (.541 OPS against lefties, 1.023 OPS against righties), so he figures to serve as a lefty specialist for the Mariners in 2019.

