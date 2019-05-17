Mariners' Zac Rosscup: Solid thus far in '19
Rosscup, who allowed an earned run on two hits and a wild pitch while also recording two strikeouts over an inning against the Twins on Thursday, owns a 2-0 record, five holds, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.93 WHIP across 14 innings this season.
The veteran southpaw's WHIP leaves plenty to be desired, but Rosscup has largely limited the potential damage from his control issues by yielding just one home run thus far. Prior to May, Rosscup had mostly been used in matchup-based situations that saw him work under an inning in 11 of 14 outings, but he's now logged one full frame in four of his first five trips to the mound during the month.
