Duke (4-4) struck out the only batter he faced to grab his first victory in a Mariners uniform on Sunday against the Blue Jays.

A quick five pitches was all it took for Duke to dispose of the pinch-hitting Teoscar Hernandez to end the seventh. He was subsequently rewarded with his first victory in his new digs when Nelson Cruz snapped a 3-3 tie in the home half of the frame with a two-run home run. Duke has been put right to work by manager Scott Servais, with Sunday serving as his third appearance in the six days he's been with the club. He's expected to see plenty of matchup-based assignments in the middle-to-late innings as warranted.