Duke was traded to the Mariners in exchange for Chase De Jong and Ryan Costello on Monday, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.

Duke will join the Mariners' bullpen after putting up a 3.62 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 45 appearances with Minnesota this year. The left-hander has posted a career high 6.6 K/9 and has yet to allow a home run in 37.1 innings of relief. Look for him to be deployed in high-leverage spots upon his arrival in Seattle.