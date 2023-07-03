The Mariners acquired Muckenhirn from the Mets on Monday in exchange for right-handers Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Seattle optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Mariners while also sparing Seattle from covering the approximately $4.6 million remaining on the contracts of Flexen and Gott for the 2023 season. A 28-year-old southpaw, Muckenhirn reached the majors for the first time earlier this season and made three appearances for the Mets, but the bulk of his innings have come at Triple-A Syracuse, with whom he's produced a tidy 0.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 30.2 innings. Muckenhirn could be one of the top options for a promotion when the Mariners require a lefty arm in the bullpen.