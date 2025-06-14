The Mariners selected Pop's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

After signing a minor-league deal with Seattle in April, Pop began his tenure in the organization in rookie ball but joined the Triple-A club by late May, where he owns a 3.52 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 7.2 innings. He'll now join the big-league squad to give the Mariners some extra bullpen depth and will likely be limited to low-leverage situations after posting a 5.81 ERA in the majors across the past two seasons. Logan Evans was optioned to Tacoma in a corresponding move.