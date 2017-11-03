Vincej was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Friday.

Vincej was called up to the big leagues by the Reds on September 1 for the first time all year, and proceeded to go 1-for-9 with one walk during nine appearances wth the team. Moving forward, he will provide organizational depth in the infield for Seattle.

