Vincej has been held out of game action due to quad tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 26-year-old shortstop is in camp with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee, meaning the likelihood of him making the team was already low. He has just 12 career major-league plate appearances and hit an unimpressive .270/.325/.370 with just three home runs in 420 plate appearances for Triple-A Louisville last year. If he misses much more time this spring, his chances of breaking camp with Seattle will sink even further.

