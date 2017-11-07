Vincej was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Vincej, who was claimed off waivers from the Reds last week, will stick in Seattle as organizational depth after the team passed him through waivers untouched. The 26-year-old shortstop made his major-league debut in 2017, going 1-for-9 (.111) with a walk in nine appearances as a September call-up.