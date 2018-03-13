Mariners' Zach Vincej: Returns to action
Vincej (quadriceps) appears to have returned to health and went 0-for-2 Sunday against the Red.
Vincej missed some time due to quad tightness, but he seems good to go and has seen the field in every game since March 6. He's 2-for-13 and has struck out four times through nine spring training games. After coming into camp with a slim chance to make the team, Vincej will have to dramatically improve his performance to have any shot at the Opening Day roster.
