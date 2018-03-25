The Mariners reassigned Vincej to their minor-league camp Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vincej was a long shot to crack the Opening Day roster with Andrew Romine and Taylor Motter viewed within the organization as superior utility options. After spending most of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Louisville in the Reds organization, Vincej is expected to get his first taste of the Pacific Coast League this season while playing primarily with Triple-A Tacoma.