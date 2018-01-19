Mariners' Zach Vincej: Signs minor league deal with Mariners
Vincej agreed to a minor-league deal with Seattle on Friday which includes an invite to spring training.
Vincej spent most of the 2017 season at the Triple-A level within the Reds' organization, but earned a promotion once the rosters expanded in September and appeared in nine games with Cincinnati. During that time he only received 12 plate appearances, going 1-for-9 with five strikeouts, but had a decent enough campaign in the minors to warrant a look from the Mariners. The 26-year-old will likely begin next season at Triple-A Tacoma while serving as infield depth in the organization.
