Mark Reynolds: No momentum for Colorado reunion
Reynolds informed Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post earlier this offseason that he wanted to re-sign with the Rockies, but Colorado has since tabled negotiations with the veteran first baseman after initially expressing interest.
The timeline for Reynolds' discussions with the Rockies isn't clear, but it's unlikely that there has been any renewed dialogue between the two sides in spring training with Ian Desmond prepping for an everyday role at first base to begin the season and corner-infield prospect Ryan McMahon mashing Cactus-League pitching and looking ready for the big leagues. The Rockies' stance on the matter could change quickly if Desmond or McMahon were to fall victim for injury, but for the time being, it looks like Reynolds may have to settle for a minor-league contract from another team if he wants to keep his career going. Reynolds enjoyed a nice resurgence while playing at altitude last season, slugging 30 home runs -- his most since 2011 -- and reaching base at a .352 clip.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...