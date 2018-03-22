Reynolds informed Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post earlier this offseason that he wanted to re-sign with the Rockies, but Colorado has since tabled negotiations with the veteran first baseman after initially expressing interest.

The timeline for Reynolds' discussions with the Rockies isn't clear, but it's unlikely that there has been any renewed dialogue between the two sides in spring training with Ian Desmond prepping for an everyday role at first base to begin the season and corner-infield prospect Ryan McMahon mashing Cactus-League pitching and looking ready for the big leagues. The Rockies' stance on the matter could change quickly if Desmond or McMahon were to fall victim for injury, but for the time being, it looks like Reynolds may have to settle for a minor-league contract from another team if he wants to keep his career going. Reynolds enjoyed a nice resurgence while playing at altitude last season, slugging 30 home runs -- his most since 2011 -- and reaching base at a .352 clip.