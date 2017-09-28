Play

Ellis went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's loss to Colorado.

Ellis has played sparingly this season and owns a pedestrian .203/.290/.370 slash line for the campaign. His big outing Wednesday doesn't change his status as a desperation fantasy option in the majority of settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast