Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Homers in loss to Rockies
Ellis went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's loss to Colorado.
Ellis has played sparingly this season and owns a pedestrian .203/.290/.370 slash line for the campaign. His big outing Wednesday doesn't change his status as a desperation fantasy option in the majority of settings.
