Ellis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

It's his third homer in 33 games on the year, as playing time has been very hard to come by for Ellis behind starting catcher J.T. Realmuto. Barring an injury to Realmuto, don't expect that arrangement to change down the stretch.

