Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Pops third homer Tuesday
Ellis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.
It's his third homer in 33 games on the year, as playing time has been very hard to come by for Ellis behind starting catcher J.T. Realmuto. Barring an injury to Realmuto, don't expect that arrangement to change down the stretch.
More News
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Will hit second Sunday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Swats second homer Sunday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Remains in backup role•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Stuck behind much younger starter•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Role as backup unlikely to change•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Working through early-season struggles•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...