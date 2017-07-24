Ellis got the start behind the plate Sunday and went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored.

Playing time has been hard to come by for the veteran backstop as he works behind J.T. Realmuto, and Ellis has just 87 plate appearances on the season with two homers and five RBI. Even if he did find his way into more action, his .656 OPS would give him very limited fantasy appeal.