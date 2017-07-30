Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Will hit second Sunday
Ellis will start at catcher and bat second Sunday against the Reds, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins have a vacancy in the two hole with Giancarlo Stanton receiving a rare day off, so Ellis will fill the void for what will likely be a one-time basis. Ellis has shown the ability to draw a walk throughout his career, but he won't be much of a run producer when he's in the lineup.
More News
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Swats second homer Sunday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Remains in backup role•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Stuck behind much younger starter•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Role as backup unlikely to change•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Working through early-season struggles•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...