Ellis will start at catcher and bat second Sunday against the Reds, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins have a vacancy in the two hole with Giancarlo Stanton receiving a rare day off, so Ellis will fill the void for what will likely be a one-time basis. Ellis has shown the ability to draw a walk throughout his career, but he won't be much of a run producer when he's in the lineup.

