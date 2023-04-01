Puk recorded his first save of the season Friday, giving up a run on one hit and striking out two in the ninth inning of a 2-1 win over the Mets.

Called upon to protect a 2-0 lead, Puk served up a solo shot to Pete Alonso on a 95 mph fastball that caught too much of the plate, but he also whiffed Francisco Lindor and Mark Canha. Dylan Floro worked the eighth inning with the Mets' 8-9-1 hitters due up, and while it might be too early to draw any conclusions about new manager Skip Schumaker's tendencies, the fact that Puk was held back for the heart of New York's order is a strong sign he's viewed as the Marlins' top relief arm.