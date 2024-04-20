The Marlins placed Puk (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Puk has taken the loss in all four of his starts this season. He struggled in his last outing Friday against the Cubs when he allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings. Puk will now work on recovering from left shoulder fatigue, and the left-hander could return to the bullpen following his rehab stint if Braxton Garrett (shoulder) is back in the starting pitching rotation. Right-hander Roddery Munoz will serve as the Marlins' 27th man and start in the second game of Saturday's double-header.