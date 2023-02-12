Puk was traded to the Marlins in exchange for JJ Bleday on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Puk was expected to compete for a rotation spot with the Athletics this spring, but now will head to the Marlins to battle for that chance. The left-hander is not long removed from being considered among the top left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, but has battled injuries and worked exclusively in relief since he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017. He was effective in that role in 2022 with a 3.12 ERA and 76:23 K:BB over 62 appearances and 66.1 innings of work for the A's. Puk also could battle for a high-leverage role for the Marlins in 2023, but fantasy managers should wait for some clarity before considering a draft selection on the southpaw.