Manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Puk (shoulder) will pitch out of the bullpen upon his return from the 15-day injured list, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Miami's rotation recently got back Edward Cabrera and could soon add Braxton Garrett (shoulder), so Puk will shift back to a relief role once he's recovered from the shoulder fatigue. The left-hander went 0-4 with a 9.22 ERA and 12:17 K:BB over 13.2 frames in four starts, so the move isn't a major surprise. Puk primarily worked as the Marlins' closer last season and had 15 saves with a 3.97 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 78:13 K:BB across 56.2 innings, but he'll likely need to be eased back into a high-leverage role after his disastrous run in the rotation.