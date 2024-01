The Marlins and Puk avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.8 million contract Thursday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

It was Puk's first year of arbitration eligibility. The left-hander saved 15 games while posting a 3.97 ERA and 78:13 K:BB over 56.2 innings in 2023. The Marlins plan to send Puk to camp as a starter, but the odds of him returning to relief would appear high.