Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Collects 18th save of 2017 on Friday

Ramos pitched a perfect inning to earn his 18th save of the year Friday against the Reds.

Ramos was protecting a two-run lead, and was able to close out the Reds with no drama. Despite a very high ERA and WHIP for a closer, his ability to close out games continues to make him a valuable fantasy asset.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast