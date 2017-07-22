Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Collects 18th save of 2017 on Friday
Ramos pitched a perfect inning to earn his 18th save of the year Friday against the Reds.
Ramos was protecting a two-run lead, and was able to close out the Reds with no drama. Despite a very high ERA and WHIP for a closer, his ability to close out games continues to make him a valuable fantasy asset.
More News
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Blows save Friday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Closes out Giants for 17th save•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Notches 16th save Saturday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Racks up 15th save Wednesday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Sets down Cardinals efficiently•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Picks up 13th save Tuesday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...