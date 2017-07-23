Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Nabs 19th save Saturday

Ramos struck out one during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 19th save of the season in Saturday's win over Cincinnati.

Ramos sports an underwhelming 3.86 ERA and 1.26 WHIP, but he has a firm grasp on the closing duties for Miami, and his 11.1 K/9 provides a nice fantasy boost. Ramos should remain a good relief option in all fantasy settings, but he's could lose a chunk of value if he's traded before the upcoming deadline.

