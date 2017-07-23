Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Nabs another save Saturday
Ramos recorded a strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 19th save of the season in Saturday's win over Cincinnati.
Ramos hasn't been as sharp this season and sports an underwhelming 3.86 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. However, he has the firm grasp on the closing duties for Miami, and his 11.1 K/9 provides a nice fantasy boost. Ramos projects to remain a sound relief option in all settings.
More News
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Collects 18th save of 2017 on Friday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Blows save Friday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Closes out Giants for 17th save•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Notches 16th save Saturday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Racks up 15th save Wednesday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Sets down Cardinals efficiently•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...