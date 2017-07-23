Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Nabs another save Saturday

Ramos recorded a strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 19th save of the season in Saturday's win over Cincinnati.

Ramos hasn't been as sharp this season and sports an underwhelming 3.86 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. However, he has the firm grasp on the closing duties for Miami, and his 11.1 K/9 provides a nice fantasy boost. Ramos projects to remain a sound relief option in all settings.