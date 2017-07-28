Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Records four-out save

Ramos pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to record his 20th save of the season during Thursday's win over Cincinnati.

After allowing at least one run in three consecutive outings, Ramos has now pitched 5.1 scoreless innings over his past five appearances. He sports a 3.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 for the campaign, and projects to remain a solid closing option. However, his name has been included in trade rumors recently, so there is currently a little uncertainly looming.