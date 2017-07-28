Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Records four-out save
Ramos pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to record his 20th save of the season during Thursday's win over Cincinnati.
After allowing at least one run in three consecutive outings, Ramos has now pitched 5.1 scoreless innings over his past five appearances. He sports a 3.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 for the campaign, and projects to remain a solid closing option. However, his name has been included in trade rumors recently, so there is currently a little uncertainly looming.
More News
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Nabs 19th save Saturday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Collects 18th save of 2017 on Friday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Blows save Friday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Closes out Giants for 17th save•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Notches 16th save Saturday•
-
Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Racks up 15th save Wednesday•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...