Marlins' Aaron Northcraft: Lands minors contract with Marlins
Northcraft signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Northcraft made his return to affiliated baseball in 2019, and he recorded a 1.85 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP over 12 appearances between the Double-A and Triple-A levels. The right-hander hasn't appeared in the majors since his career began in 2010, but he could enter the conversation for a role in the Marlins' bullpen in 2020 if he can increase his workload and remain effective.
