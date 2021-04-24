Cimber was charged with three runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning during Friday's loss to the Giants.

After getting the final out of the sixth inning, Cimber returned for the seventh and ran into immediate trouble, giving up one run himself and then watching as Richard Bleier allowed two more inherited runners to score. Cimber has not been sharp to begin 2021, posting a 5.40 ERA and 5:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings, and he has yet to record a hold, save or decision in nine appearances.