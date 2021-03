Cimber is expected to fill a middle relief role for the Marlins this season, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander has looked good this spring, putting together a 1.13 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over eight innings. Cimber may not see much high-leverage work but he did record 19 holds for Cleveland in 2019, and his sidearm delivery and ability to induce groundballs could make him manager Don Mattingly's top choice when the Marlins need a double play in the late innings.